Report: George Edwards to interview with Bears

The Bears have added another Vikings coordinator to their list of head coaching candidates.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that the Bears will interview Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards in Minnesota this week. They have already scheduled an interview with Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for Friday, so they will likely be scheduling with both men during the same visit.

Edwards was on the NFL Career Development Advisory Panel’s list of recommended candidates for head coaching vacancies for the second straight year. He joined the Vikings in 2014 when Mike Zimmer became the head coach in Minnesota and has worked with Zimmer, who makes the defensive calls, to put together a unit that finished first in points and yards allowed this season.

Edwards’s defensive background is an outlier on the list of coaches the Bears have shown interest in since firing John Fox. Shurmur joins Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, Patriots offensive coordinator and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as those who work on the other side of the ball.