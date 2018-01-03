Report: George Edwards to interview with Bears

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2018, 10:31 AM EST
Getty Images

The Bears have added another Vikings coordinator to their list of head coaching candidates.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that the Bears will interview Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards in Minnesota this week. They have already scheduled an interview with Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for Friday, so they will likely be scheduling with both men during the same visit.

Edwards was on the NFL Career Development Advisory Panel’s list of recommended candidates for head coaching vacancies for the second straight year. He joined the Vikings in 2014 when Mike Zimmer became the head coach in Minnesota and has worked with Zimmer, who makes the defensive calls, to put together a unit that finished first in points and yards allowed this season.

Edwards’s defensive background is an outlier on the list of coaches the Bears have shown interest in since firing John Fox. Shurmur joins Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, Patriots offensive coordinator and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as those who work on the other side of the ball.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Report: George Edwards to interview with Bears

  1. Who is George Edwards?

    These owners are so greedy and lazy, they are just arbitrarily selecting interviewees after so many firings due to other poor hires in recent years.

    The NFL severely lacks quality, young coaching.

  2. This feels like a Rooney Rule checkbox. It would be foolish to go defense again with a HC when they have gone on record saying it will be all about Trubisky’s development going forward. Not to mention the Bears already have a pretty decent DC in-house with Vic Fangio.

  3. The Rooney Rule is such a sham. Just interview the best candidates based on qualifications and successes rather than the color of their skin. I’m not saying Edwards is not qualified but look at the list of the Bears interview candidates and tell me he is not fulfilling the Rooney Rule?

  6. tylawspick6 says:

    Who is George Edwards?
    #####

    We’ll, he is the DC for the top rated defense in the NFL….

    Yes, Zimmer is the mastermind, but working with Zimmer is a good thing.

    Success leads to opportunity.

    That said, I hope he stays.

  7. This is showing that the Rooney Rule works. It’s meant to open opportunities.

    That said, IO do think this is where Shurmur will land. And it would be a good gig for him. There’s upside to the Bears with a promising QB there.

  9. If you give a man a fish, he eats for a day. If you teach a man to fish, he eats for a lifetime.

    Instead of requiring teams to interview Minority Candidates for high-level Coaching positions, why not partner with the NCAA and create a Professional Development program? Teach these young men and women how to become successful in the NFL and then help them land with a team when they are young, giving them chance to climb the ranks. Give these candidate the tools they need to EARN a position and have a little faith that these owners will hire the best possible candidate.

    Nepotism is very real in the NFL and MANY, MANY positions are unduly given to family members of the Owners, Coaches and Execs. These lower-level spots that are currently reserved for friends and family, could become the new spots for Professional Development candidates. That could become the new Rooney Rule and it allow many Minority candidates the ability to get their foot in the door and climb the ladder

  10. I want the Bears to get the most out of Trubisky, but if they interview him and he’s the best candidate then I’m fine with that. A defensive head coach doesn’t automatically equal a bad offense

  11. It will be tough for him to overcome the Zimmer’s bobo stigma, not to mention that fact that I thought the Bears were looking for an offensive-minded HC.

    The thing about the Rooney Rule is that it is not really the answer — the real answer is to give minorities the opportunity to get into the NFL old boys club in the first place by starting at lower level coaching positions. The NFL should strengthen that program so there is a larger hiring pool in the first place.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!