Rex Burkhead and Alan Branch back to Patriots practice

AP

The Patriots have an extra week to get ready, but they’re getting some guys back on the field this week.

Via Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, running back Rex Burkhead and defensive tackle Alan Branch returned to practice Wednesday after extended absences.

Burkhead hasn’t played since Week 15 with a knee injury, and Branch has been out since Week 14 with a knee problem as well. The goal seemed to be to give them the last few weeks of the regular season to have them ready for the postseason, and that seems to be a better bet now.

Running back Mike Gillislee (knee) and defensive end Eric Lee (ankle) are the only players not practicing,