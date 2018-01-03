Richard Sherman to have “cleanup” surgery on left leg

Getty Images

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman tore his right Achilles during the 2017 season and he’ll take some time out from rehabbing that injury to have surgery on his left leg.

Head coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday that Sherman’s recovery from the Achilles injury and surgery is “going beautifully” and that he will have “a cleanup job” on his left leg in the next couple of weeks.

“Not the same Achilles surgery that he had but he will have to a much lesser-degree recovery,” Carroll said, via the Tacoma News Tribune. “It will be a four-to-six week thing, he thinks. But he’s going to take care of himself to make sure that he’s right. That’s really important. He’s really on the positive side. He’s had a tremendous attitude about it. He feels pretty darn good. I think he’s out of the boot [for his Achilles] like this week or something like that. So on goes his progress.”

The Seahawks toyed with the idea of trading Sherman last offseason, but that seems unlikely this offseason in light of his injury. With questions about the future of other defensive stars, that may make him an outlier as the team moves into 2018.