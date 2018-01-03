Rick Smith’s future in Houston yet to be determined

Getty Images

Rick Smith’s future is in doubt. Will he return to the Texans a year from now, and if so, in what capacity?

Texans owner Bob McNair isn’t ready to address Smith’s next career move.

Smith took a year-long leave of absence to care for his three children and his wife, Tiffany, as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer. The team has began the process of replacing him as General Manager.

“Rick needs to take care of his family,” McNair said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “Hopefully, they’ll get good results this year. Some people have raised the question if Rick comes back at the end of a year, he’s going to have undue influence on the G.M. That’s not the case at all.

“Rick might not want to come back. We don’t know what Rick might do. That’s something we’ll discuss a year from now. The only concern is to take care of his family, and we’re not going beyond that.”