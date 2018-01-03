Saints head to the playoffs thanks in large part to an incredible rookie class

January 3, 2018
The Saints have ended a streak of three straight 7-9 seasons and found themselves hosting a playoff game on Sunday. And the keys to that turnaround arrived in the last weekend of April, when the Saints brought together one of the best rookie classes in NFL history.

The draft class in New Orleans is headed by first-round pick Marshon Lattimore and third-round pick Alvin Kamara, the favorites to be the NFL’s defensive and offensive rookies of the year. It’s been 50 years since a team has had both the offensive rookie of the year and the defensive rookie of the year in the same season.

But Lattimore and Kamara aren’t the only stellar rookies on the Saints. Their second first-round pick, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, started all 16 games. Their second-round pick, safety Marcus Williams, started 15 games. Their second third-round pick, linebacker Alex Anzalone, started the first four games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Their third third-round pick, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, contributed as a situational pass rusher before suffering an ankle injury. Undrafted rookie running back Trey Edmunds has played in all 16 games. Undrafted rookie cornerback Justin Hardee played in 14 games.

Rookie classes like that don’t come along often. The Saints got younger and better this year.

9 responses to "Saints head to the playoffs thanks in large part to an incredible rookie class"

    Some trades work for both parties. The Patriots received Brandin Cooks and the Saints used New England’s first rounder on Ramczyk. Each team was improved following the deal.
  2. Huge credit to Jeff Ireland and the reason he got an extension recently. Our drafts had been awful for several years running, ESPECIALLY after the 1st round. Once he got settled in, we’ve had back-to-back solid drafts.

  4. “Alvin Kamara is going to be Reggie Bush”

    What an insult! Kamara is already better than Bush was at any point in his NFL career.

  5. edon8334 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 4:19 pm
    Alvin Kamara is going to be Reggie Bush

    He is already better than Bush ever was. Not a high bar to clear.

  6. Good scouting is what causes good drafts, not early picks. I hear all this talk about teams tanking, and even fans hoping their team loses so that they can get an earlier pick. When you have good scouting you can pick good players late in the draft.

  8. I love Reggie for owning the Cardinals in the divisional round our SB year but COME ON – Kamara busts through the line and breaks tackle after tackle, Reggie’s signature move was to get the ball and sprint directly out of bounds for a loss of 1

