Sam Bradford: Return to practice “very encouraging”

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford returned to practice this week for the first time since being placed on injured reserve in early November, something he called “a lot of fun” while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

The team has not said if Bradford will be added to the active roster before they begin playoff action in the divisional round, but Bradford said that’s not his immediate concern. Bradford had arthroscopic surgery on his oft-injured left knee when he went on I.R. and said thoughts about whether he’d be able to play again entered his mind.

Getting back on the practice field has helped him feel better about what the future holds.

“I’m focused on just trying to get myself back into a position where I can play football again,” Bradford said, via the Pioneer Press. “I’ve been focused on that for the past eight weeks, so these past two days have been extremely important for me and very encouraging for me in my rehab process.”

The next steps for Bradford, who is set for free agency in March along with fellow Vikings quarterbacks Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater, are unclear, but getting back on the field was an important step for any future playing opportunities in Minnesota or elsewhere.