Sam Darnold declares for draft

Getty Images

Shortly after the highly touted quarterback prospect across town declared for the NFL draft, Sam Darnold followed. The USC quarterback announced he will forgo his final season and enter the NFL draft, the same decision UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen made earlier Wednesday.

“After talking to my immediate family, very close friends, and many people who have helped me throughout my life, I have made the decision to declare for the 2018 NFL draft,” Darnold said in an Instagram post. “I’ve been blessed that my life has been full of memorable moments and wonderful people. The people who have been involved in making me the man I am today have prepared me for the life and decisions that I have to make in the future.”

Darnold didn’t help his draft stock when he threw a pick-six and lost two fumbles in a 24-7 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl last week. The question is: Did he hurt his draft stock?

He entered the season as the top draft prospect but threw 13 interceptions and lost an NCAA-worst eight fumbles.