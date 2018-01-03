Seahawks add Jason Myers as kicking option

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2018, 5:57 PM EST
The Seahawks signed Blair Walsh early in the 2017 offseason and he wound up holding onto their kicking job for the entire season.

Walsh is set to become a free agent in March and the Seahawks have already acquired one potential replacement. The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that they have signed former Jaguars kicker Jason Myers to a reserve/future contract that will give Myers a spot on the 90-man roster this offseason.

Myers was 11-of-15 on field goals and 15-of-17 on extra points in the first six games of this season before Jacksonville replaced him with Josh Lambo.

Walsh was 21-of-29 on field goals for Seattle this season. Those misses included a kick that would have beaten the Cardinals in Week 17, a game-tying attempt in a loss to the Falcons and three field goals in a 17-14 loss to the Redskins.