Seahawks add Jason Myers as kicking option

The Seahawks signed Blair Walsh early in the 2017 offseason and he wound up holding onto their kicking job for the entire season.

Walsh is set to become a free agent in March and the Seahawks have already acquired one potential replacement. The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that they have signed former Jaguars kicker Jason Myers to a reserve/future contract that will give Myers a spot on the 90-man roster this offseason.

Myers was 11-of-15 on field goals and 15-of-17 on extra points in the first six games of this season before Jacksonville replaced him with Josh Lambo.

Walsh was 21-of-29 on field goals for Seattle this season. Those misses included a kick that would have beaten the Cardinals in Week 17, a game-tying attempt in a loss to the Falcons and three field goals in a 17-14 loss to the Redskins.