Steve Spagnuolo finishes interview with Giants

The Giants announced they completed their first interview for the head coaching position. Interim coach Steve Spagnuolo spent the day meeting with team president John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams.

Giants chairman Steve Tisch will meet with the candidates later in the process.

Spagnuolo, 58, just finished his third season as the Giants’ defensive coordinator. He spent the past four games doubling as the interim head coach after the team fired Ben McAdoo on Dec. 4.

Spagnuolo previously served as the Giants’ defensive coordinator in 2007-08 before taking over as the Rams’ head coach, where he went 10-41 from 2009-11. He is considered a long shot to get the job despite a relationship with Gettleman and a long history with the team.

The Giants continue with interviews Thursday when they meet with Eric Studesville, fired by the Broncos from his job as assistant head coach/running backs coach earlier this week. The Giants also are expected to interview Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia and Steve Wilks.