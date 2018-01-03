T.J. Ward arrested for marijuana possession

Getty Images

T.J. Ward has kicked off the new year with an arrest.

Ward was arrested in Tampa on Wednesday morning for possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. Per the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, he did not occupy a jail cell and was released a few hours later after posting a bond of $2,500.

Ward is set to become a free agent in March after playing out the one-year deal he signed with the Buccaneers following his release by the Broncos last summer. He appeared in 12 games for the Bucs and played just over 38 percent of the team’s snaps in a role that didn’t always put a smile on his face.

Wednesday’s arrest could leave Ward at risk of league discipline, which will join his rising age and diminished production as hurdles to overcome when it comes to landing a job for the 2018 season.