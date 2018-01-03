T.J. Ward denies allegations in statement from his agent

Getty Images

In a statement from his agent, T.J. Ward insists authorities should not have arrested him on an outstanding warrant. Agent Josh Arnold said the Buccaneers safety resolved the matter months ago.

Ward’s arrest Wednesday on felony charges of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia stems from an Oct. 25 incident when Tampa police investigated an alarm call at Ward’s residence. Police found approximately 99.9 grams of marijuana in two glass jars, via the Tampa Bay Times.

“Reports from various sources revolving around my client, T.J. Ward, and an incident nearly three months ago are inaccurate,” Arnold said in the statement. “We dispute the claims being reported and T.J. adamantly denies these allegations. It was our understanding that the matter had been resolved in October and my client was never arrested at that time. Nor was he even at the residence when the police allegedly located marijuana. T.J. never received a notice to appear or any other notice of a court date regarding this matter in October or subsequently thereafter. T.J. is uncertain as to why this is coming up now given the fact it was resolved months ago, but nonetheless he looks forward to resolving the issue as expeditiously as possible.”

Ward, who signed a one-year deal with the Bucs after his release from the Broncos last summer, appeared in 12 games and played just over 38 percent of the snaps.