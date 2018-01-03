Teammates confident Antonio Brown will return next week

Getty Images

Antonio Brown‘s calf injury continues to improve, with teammates confident the star receiver returns for the Steelers’ divisional-round playoff game next week.

Brown caught passes from a JUGS machine in a private workout Tuesday, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Brown’s recovery is “going well.”

“I know all the timing and hard work he’s put in,” running back Le'Veon Bell said Wednesday. “I’m confident he’s going to come back [Jan. 14].”

Brown partially tore a calf muscle in a Dec. 17 game against the Patriots, keeping him out of the past two games. He has not spent much time around the team facility since then, via Dulac, while rehabbing on his own.

Brown, an MVP and offensive player of the year candidate, caught 101 passes this season in becoming the first receiver with 100 receptions in five consecutive seasons.