Terron Armstead returns to practice

Getty Images

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead‘s status for Sunday remains uncertain, but his return to practice, even on a limited basis, was welcome news.

Armstead missed Sunday’s game against the Bucs with a thigh injury.

“I’m working to get back,” Armstead said, via Herbie Teope of the Times-Picayune.

Armstead missed six games this season, including both games against Carolina. He had injuries to his shoulder, chest and thigh at different times.

He hopes not to miss the Saints’ wild-card playoff game.

“I want to play every game, every snap,” he said. “Any time the rest of my guys line up, I want to be lined up.”