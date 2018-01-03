The 49ers want no part of Hard Knocks

Getty Images

At least 49ers General Manager John Lynch is willing to admit his hypocrisy, at least when it comes to Hard Knocks.

He likes watching the HBO reality show, but he doesn’t want people to watch him on it.

The 49ers are one of six teams that can be compelled to participate by the league (along with the Ravens, Browns, Broncos, Chargers and Washington). And while they’d obviously prefer someone to volunteer, Lynch said he told the league he didn’t want any part of it.

“It’s not something we would be really excited about,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I love the show, but I think some thing are best left behind closed doors. I fundamentally have a problem with cutting players and things of that nature (on camera). It’s not something we’d be thrilled about.”

Other teams can always volunteer, and Lynch is obviously hoping someone does.