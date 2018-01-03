Titans, Chiefs handling Jon Gruden differently this weekend

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2018, 11:04 AM EST
ESPN analyst Jon Gruden is widely expected to become the next head coach of the Raiders. Before that happens, he’ll call one more game for the four-letter network: Saturday, Kansas City. Titans at Chiefs.

It could create some tension, especially since the home team plays in the same division as the Raiders. But the friendship between Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Gruden apparently trumps any awkwardness. According to the Chiefs, they have no concerns about Gruden’s presence, and they won’t alter his access to practice or production meetings.

The Titans, in contrast, tell PFT that Gruden won’t be attending practice in advance of Saturday’s game. (Gruden attended practice prior to Tennessee’s October 16 game against the Colts.) It’s not yet known whether Gruden’s access to production meetings involving Titans coaches and quarterback will be adjusted.

The Titans, frankly, are handling it the right way. Friendship, schmendship; Gruden will soon be jumping back into the fray, and the Chiefs will be his enemy. Anything he sees or hears can and will be used against Kansas City later. If Gruden didn’t take that approach, he wouldn’t be properly doing the job that he likely will accept in the days after the last game of ESPN’s NFL season ends.

15 responses to “Titans, Chiefs handling Jon Gruden differently this weekend

  1. I really think this whole thing is overrated. Does he really learn that much about what Tennessee or KC will be next year from being a part of this? I mean honestly…

  3. If you’re worried about a future coach picking up on your teams ability a season before you play them, you’re crazy. Next years roster, from every team, brings changes from 10-15 positions, new talent is brought in, some talent leaves.

    It’s not like HC is doing all the scouting from week to week either. Sure Gruden can pick up some info, but the Chiefs will have a different QB and hours of game tape will be used to scout teams and what they’re doing. It’s not like a one hour interview makes you an all knowing genie. Otherwise Joe Buck would be making billions with that annoying voice and all.

  5. I really don’t find this a big deal. Whatever he sees and hears he will hear and see on the field come the weekend anyway. I think the Chiefs are handling it the right way. Enough of the conspiracies.

  6. Story for the media only. It’s really a total non factor. Any organization that would tell any member of the media or allow them to observe specific plays in practice is just stupid. We are talking about playoff teams not the Cleveland Browns.

  7. Stupid contrived drama. Do you think coaches hand over the playbook in these production meetings? No. They tell them only as much as they want to tell them.

  8. If the Chiefs and the Titans are actually worried that Gruden will gain some inside intel while asking *broadcasting questions* that would actually compromise their ability to beat the Raiders next year, then neither team must be very good in the first place. So weak.

  9. Maybe the Chiefs will give him false information to trip him up next year if/when he takes the coaching job. That’s what I would do to my “friends.”.

  11. The only people who think this is some big deal are the media. Always making something out of nothing

  12. The Titans don’t have much to hide… Run, Run, Pass, Punt … Never put more than 2 receivers on the field at one time … Run this pass play and pray the barely-used receiver gets open, because he’s the only option.

    There – I know everything there is to know about their offense.

  13. Gruden will be placed in a box & emerge as a Chucky doll for practices. He’ll then be put at the top of the bleachers where he’ll record practices w/ his little Chucky videocam.

  14. Reid and Gruden both come from the Holmgren coaching tree, of course they are close.. and this is blown way over any way.. hes is going to call the game the same way he has called every game, and really there should be nothing he can learn from a production meeting that would carry over to on field next year

