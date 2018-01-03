Todd Haley returns to Steelers facility

Getty Images

Injured Sunday night after being shoved to the ground outside a Pittsburgh bar, Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley is back at work.

According to Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (via CBSSports.com), Haley returned to the team’s facility on Wednesday.

Details still remain sketchy, and in some ways confusing, regarding the incident that resulted in police being called to the Tequila Cowboy, that prompted police to conclude that no one had been injured, and that ended in Haley later suffering a hip injury outside the establishment.

The timing isn’t ideal for Haley. Apart from the fact that it kept him away from work for a couple of days during the bye week, it plants a red flag for any team currently considering Haley for potential employment. Despite his work with the Pittsburgh offense in recent years, Haley has received scant interest for head-coaching jobs elsewhere. This latest incident gives a prospective employer plenty to explore without much time for exploring, if that team is interested in considering Haley.

Haley’s contract reportedly will expire after the season ends, allowing him to go anywhere he wants. It also allows the Steelers to move on, if they so choose.

Six years ago, the Steelers faced a similar situation with offensive coordinator Bruce Arians. After his contract expired, the Steelers claimed that he had “retired,” even though he actually had been fired.

With no contract in place for 2018, Haley could be the next offensive coordinator to “retire” from the Steelers. Until he takes his next job, wherever that may be.

That next job could be hard to find in the immediate future, especially if the inevitable surveillance videos generated both inside and outside the Tequila Cowboy complicate an already confusing situation.