Trai Turner, Kurt Coleman full participants at Panthers practice

The Panthers opened their practice week on Wednesday and got full participation from a couple of players who weren’t in the lineup at the end of the regular season.

Safety Kurt Coleman missed the Week 17 loss to the Falcons with an ankle injury, but he was able to work without limitations during Wednesday’s session. Right guard Trai Turner was also a full participant, which moves him closer to returning after sitting out the last three games with a concussion.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said after practice that Turner remains in the concussion protocol, but full participation suggests he’s close to clearing it with two more days of practice before the Panthers head to New Orleans.

Running back Jonathan Stewart was limited after sitting out Week 17 with a back injury, but Rivera said earlier this week that he believes the back’s back will be fine for Sunday. Wide receiver Devin Funchess sat out due to the shoulder injury that’s kept him on the injury report in recent weeks without taking him out of the lineup.