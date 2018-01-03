Tyrod Taylor not thinking about his future

Getty Images

Will he or won’t he? Even Tyrod Taylor doesn’t know what the Bills will do with him after this season, and the quarterback insists his future isn’t a concern.

“I don’t focus on things that I can’t control, and I’m going to continue to be that way,” Taylor said, via quotes distributed by the team. “All I can control right now is my preparation, my focus, my work ethic to putting it all in for this week. It’s a one-game season right now, and that’s for everyone. I can’t allow distractions or thinking too far ahead.”

The Bills restructured Taylor’s contract before this season, and he took a significant pay cut to stay. He now has only $1 million guaranteed for next year with another $6 million due on the third day of the 2018 league year. His salary cap number for 2018 is $18.08 million.

Taylor, who was benched for Nathan Peterman for one game and missed another with an injury, went 8-6 and will start a playoff game. While he didn’t throw for 300 yards in any of his 14 starts, he also threw only four interceptions and lost only two fumbles.

His play leaves the Bills with a big offseason decision on his future.