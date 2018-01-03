Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

At age 40, Patriots QB Tom Brady finished the season with an NFL-high 4,577 passing yards.

Bills RB LeSean McCoy had 12 runs of 20 yards or more, tied for most in the NFL.

Jets RB Bilal Powell had four runs of 40 yards or more, most in the NFL.

Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry led the NFL with 112 catches but had only 987 receiving yards.

Ravens K Justin Tucker went an NFL-best 39-for-39 on extra points.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis ranks 26th in NFL history with 125 coaching wins and 19th in NFL history with 112 coaching losses.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer threw an NFL-high 22 interceptions.

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell led the NFL with 74 rushing first downs.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins led the NFL with 13 touchdown catches.

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett was sacked an NFL-high 52 times.

Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue had an NFL-high six forced fumbles.

Titans P Brett Kern had an NFL-high net average of 44.6 yards.

The Broncos’ three starting quarterbacks had remarkably similar stats in 2017: Trevor Siemian‘s passer rating was 73.3, Brock Osweiler‘s passer rating was 72.5 and Paxton Lynch‘s passer rating was 72.0.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith had an NFL-high 104.7 passer rating.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen had an NFL-high 74 receiving touchdowns.

Raiders WR Cordarrelle Patterson had an NFL-high four kickoff returns of 40 yards or longer.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott led the NFL with an average of 98.3 rushing yards per game. Unfortunately for Elliott, he missed six games.

Giants K Aldrick Rosas missed an NFL-high five extra points.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz had a passer rating of 101.9. After he got hurt, Nick Foles came in and had a passer rating of 79.5.

Washington QB Kirk Cousins had a career-high 13 interceptions and a career-high 13 fumbles in 2017.

The Bears’ two quarterbacks had similar stats in 2017, with Mike Glennon having a 76.9 passer rating and Mitchell Trubisky a 77.5 passer rating.

Packers RB Aaron Jones averaged 5.5 yards per carry, while Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery both averaged less than four yards per carry behind the same offensive line.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford led the NFL with 16 completions of 40 yards or more.

Vikings QB Case Keenum was sacked five times in his first nine games, and sacked 17 times in his final six games.

Falcons WR Julio Jones has topped 1,400 yards four years in a row.

Panthers QB Cam Newton threw 16 interceptions, most since his rookie year.

Saints QB Drew Brees threw an NFL-high 386 completions and a league-leading completion rate of 72.0 percent.

The Buccaneers missed K Roberto Aguayo in one respect in 2017: On kickoffs, they fell from ninth in the NFL to dead last in touchbacks.

Cardinals DE Chandler Jones led the NFL with 17 sacks.

Rams RB Todd Gurley led the NFL with 13 rushing touchdowns.

49ers K Robbie Gould made an NFL-high 39 field goals.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson led the NFL with 34 touchdown passes.