His coach is retired, and his quarterback is gone, too. What will that mean for a 34-year-old, future-Hall-of-Fame receiver?

The status of Larry Fitzgerald is the next question for the Cardinals to resolve. He signed a one-year extension during the 2017 season, putting him under contract through 2018. But that move likely had plenty to do with avoid any talk regarding his playing destination for 2018 before that topic emerged.

As it stands, Fitzgerald is under contract withthe Cardinals for another year. What if he wants to keep playing, but no longer wants to play for the Cardinals?

In late 2016, Fitzgerald seemed to tie his interest in continuing his career to playing for a contender. “I’m uncertain what I’m going to do moving forward,” Fitzgerald said at the time. “But I still love the game, I love the competition. I love being around the guys and competing for a championship. That’s a lot of fun to me, and that’s kind of where I’m at right now.”

Few will believe that the Cardinals instantly will be competing for a championship in 2018. If Fitzgerald doesn’t see a path to the Super Bowl in Arizona for what would be his 15th NFL season, would he want to finish up with a team whose championship window is open?

And that’s where this could get very interesting. Fitzgerald, a Minnesota native, was a ball boy for the 1998 Vikings. Fitzgerald’s father said in 2011 that Larry “always wanted to be a Viking because he is a Viking.”

With a balanced offense and a potent defense, there may be no better time for Fitzgerald to become a Viking, where the combination of Fitzgerald, Stefon Diggs, and Adam Thielen could rival the “Three Deep” trio of Randy Moss, Cris Carter, and Jake Reed from Fitzgerald’s youth.

40 responses to “What’s next for Larry Fitzgerald?

  10. If he seriously wants 1 season to get a ring, then it’s gotta be with the Pats, best chance is there. He can still play and would be great on the Pats, doesn’t have to be the featured WR and he can put up Pro Bowl numbers there. Good way to close out your career with Brady.

    Vikings will not be serious contenders, especially with Rodgers back next year. They are a great team but they aren’t near SB favorites.

  13. The odds that he plays anywhere else are slim and none. He has stated many times that he will retire a Cardinal. Having seen the integrity that this man displays, time and time again. I am inclined to take him at his word.

  15. We’re entering that part of the year now where every free agent is signing for vet minimum just to have the honor of playing for the Eagles.

  16. If anyone would have set himself up financially for several lifetimes by now, it’s him. He doesn’t need the money so he’s not going to play one more minute than he wants to, nor should anyone expect him to.

  17. As a Vikings fan I would love to see him in Minnesota. He’s a great team player and they’ have built a great team mentality. However the odds of the Pats winning a Super Bowl are good every year and they could always use a wide receiver of his caliber. gosh I hope he doesn’t go there.

  19. Vikings or Broadcaster. And @Liquidsmoke, Vikings are SB contenders? What do you call a 13-3 record that could have very easily been a 15-1 record, the 2nd seed, and the favorites in the NFC?

    A start over on defense, a new GM that may not want McCarthy, and a 34 year old QB that has now broke both of his collarbones, and has had ankle issues in the past. Not to mention talk that both Nelson and Cobb could be cut, and you think that GB is going to stand in the Vikings way? Typical packer fan sniffing the glue before he types. The Vikings are better in every aspect than GB, and that’s a fact.

  20. One of the best people to ever play the game of football…
    I wish he would come back to Pittsburgh to finish things out.

  21. Larry Fitzgerald was a superstar long before Bruce Arians and Carson Palmer came to town, and nothing is going to change now that they’re gone. The 49ers gave away a 2nd round draft pick to get Jimmy Garoppolo, and they went 5-0 in games he started, after beginning the season 1-10. The Vikings picked up Case Keenum as a free agent, and went 13-3. There are good QB’s out there. The Cards should be able to find one. Fitz doesn’t seem like the kind of guy that’s going to take the easy way out and jump aboard a free ride. He’d rather try to rally his own team.

  22. I am looking forward to seeing him on TV spouting cliches soon. I have run across him on the Monday night radio pregame show with Jim Gray and man does he have nothing interesting to say.

  25. As a fan of football and a fan of the Eagles, I would absolutely love to see Fitz in midnight green. There’s a lot of hate for Birds fans out there so I fully expect this to get down voted into oblivion, but I feel Fitz alongside Ertz, Jeffery and Agholor would be a potent lineup. I worked for the Eagles back in 2008 when they lost to the Cardinals in the NFC Championship game, and that loss was largely thanks to Fitz balling out. I walked away from that game amazed at his ability and professionalism, and on top of that he’s just a solid human being. Sadly that’s a rare commodity these days, there’s not a roster in the league that couldn’t use more solid human beings instead of divas and me me me guys. Best of luck Fitz whatever you decide to do next, you’ve been a ton of fun to watch over the years.

    If he seriously wants 1 season to get a ring, then it’s gotta be with the Pats, best chance is there. He can still play and would be great on the Pats, doesn’t have to be the featured WR and he can put up Pro Bowl numbers there. Good way to close out your career with Brady.

    Vikings will not be serious contenders, especially with Rodgers back next year. They are a great team but they aren’t near SB favorites.
    I’ll agree that the Patriots are the team that has the best chance to win the Super Bowl in any given year because of their history. I disagree that the Vikings aren’t serious contenders. The Patriots have the best odds to win this year at 2-1, but the Vikings are next at 4-1. So to say they aren’t near Super Bowl favorites is false. You never know what’s going to happen from year to year, but I don’t see why they wouldn’t go into next year as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. The defense is the strength of the team and that isn’t going anywhere. They’ll have Dalvin Cook back. Case Keenum will have an entire offseason in the offense.

    And here’s a news flash. Aaron Rodgers has nothing to do with the Vikings. Their team will be as good as it’s going to be regardless of what players are on other teams. The Vikings have beaten the Packers in four of the last five games, two of three with Rodgers. The presence of Rodgers helps the Packers, who are a dumpster fire without him. He doesn’t affect the Vikings.

  27. The Packers don’t need another old WR. We already have a good one in Jordy. If he’s retained, he’ll play exactly the same spot Fitz would play – big bodied slot WR.

    I’d suggest Fitz retire. Be a Cardinal legend and leave it at that. The Vikings certainly don’t have a QB. Keenum will show his true colors before the playoffs are done. Brady is aging.

  30. Pats….29th ranked Defense with a 40 year old QB. I think his best chance is to remain in the NFC, which is by far the stronger conference even if its chances have diminished with Mr. Wentz going down (funny how that always seems to happen). I would love to see him become a Viking and I am not even a Viking fan.

    The Vikings are better in every aspect than GB, and that’s a fact.

    You are claiming that the Vikings have a better QB than Aaron Rodgers? Please child…

  32. I doubt he would ask for a trade, even if it’s in the chase for a ring. He’s loyal to his contract. That said, I can see the Cardinals trading him and him being amenable to it. Question is, what’s a team going to give up for one of the greatest all-time WRs for just one year? I think it would be cool to see him play with Jimmy Garoppolo for a year and I’m not a 49ers fan at all.

    Pats….29th ranked Defense with a 40 year old QB. I think his best chance is to remain in the NFC, which is by far the stronger conference even if its chances have diminished with Mr. Wentz going down (funny how that always seems to happen). I would love to see him become a Viking and I am not even a Viking fan.

    Pats #1 ranked defense in points allowed over the past 12 games….. Sorry son, total yards is no measure of a defense. Oh, and that 40 year old QB is a top MVP candidate…..again

  34. Going to MN would make tons of sense. The Vikings could use him right now, while the Cards are rebuilding and keeping him (instead of getting a draft pick) would do them no good.

  36. Larry should ask for a trade and bring a list that consists of: New England, Pittsburgh (if Ben doesn’t retire), NO and Carolina. The Vikings are not a good destination due to their mess at QB. The Cards FO would never trade him to a NFC West team, so the Rams and Seahawks are out. Since the AFC is hot garbage outside of NE and Pitt when it comes to real SB contenders and no NFC West teams will be considered, the list gets very short quickly. I hope the Cards treat him right and trade him to a contender.

    Get your ring with the Vikings as they’ll get their 2nd next year…Come on board, Larry!

    Who’s the QB next season? All 3 QBs on the roster are UFAs. If they keep Keenum, does anyone really believe he can repeat his success next year after a career of being a mediocre backup? How about Teddy B? Is he going to be a good enough passer to make the Fitz signing worthwhile? Bradford is a goner. Too much risk for Fitz in Minny next season.

    I think it would be cool to see him play with Jimmy Garoppolo for a year and I’m not a 49ers fan at all.
    Being a Pats’ fan, I love Jimmy G., but still, why in the world would he leave the comfort of home for a VERY outside shot at winning a Super Bowl in one or two years? There are much better places, odds-wise.

