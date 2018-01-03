Will Fuller to have knee surgery

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller left Week 17 with a knee injury and his near future will include surgery to get the knee ready to go for the 2018 season.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the procedure is considered a minor one and that Fuller should be off his feet for a few weeks as a result.

Fuller dealt with other injuries this season, including a broken collarbone in training camp that cost him the first three games of the year. He returned in Week Four to click with Deshaun Watson to the tune of 13 catches for 279 yards and seven touchdowns in four games before Watson tore his ACL.

Fuller didn’t have the same success the rest of the way — 15 catches for 144 yards in six games — so the Texans will be hoping that Watson’s return and better health will spur better results next season.