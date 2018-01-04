39 coaches and counting have won a playoff game since Marvin Lewis was hired

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis got a two-year contract extension this week, meaning he’s likely to extend his current 15-year tenure in Cincinnati to at least 17 years. That’s a long time to go without a playoff win.

But through 15 seasons, zero is the number of playoff games Lewis’s Bengals have won. They’ve reached the playoffs seven times with Lewis, but they’ve lost in the wild-card round each time.

Winning at least one playoff game isn’t exactly a high bar to clear for an NFL head coach. In fact, since Lewis became the Bengals’ head coach in 2003, 39 NFL head coaches have won a playoff game. Here’s the complete list of coaches who have won a playoff game since Lewis got the Cincinnati job:

Bruce Arians, Bill Belichick, Jim Caldwell, Pete Carroll, Brad Childress, Tom Coughlin, Bill Cowher, Jack Del Rio, Tony Dungy, Herm Edwards, Jeff Fisher, John Fox, Jason Garrett, Joe Gibbs, Jim Harbaugh, John Harbaugh, Mike Holmgren, Gary Kubiak, Mike Martz, Mike McCarthy, Mike McCoy, Jim Mora Jr., Bill O’Brien, Chuck Pagano, Sean Payton, Wade Phillips, Dan Quinn, Andy Reid, Ron Rivera, Rex Ryan, Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Mike Sherman, Lovie Smith, Mike Smith, Mike Tice, Mike Tomlin, Norv Turner and Ken Whisenhunt.

That list will grow to at least 40 this weekend when the winner of the game between Sean McDermott’s Bills and Doug Marrone’s Jaguars joins it. It could also increase to 42 if Titans coach Mike Mularkey and Rams coach Sean McVay win their first playoff games. And it could grow to as many as 44 with Eagles coach Doug Pederson and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer attempting to win their first playoff games next weekend.

So why does Lewis have such job security, given that many of the coaches listed above have been fired? In large part because an 0-7 playoff record is an improvement from the state of the Bengals before Lewis arrived. When Lewis was hired in 2003, the Bengals hadn’t even been to the playoffs since 1990. An 0-7 playoff record isn’t great, but it’s better than 0-0.

41 responses to “39 coaches and counting have won a playoff game since Marvin Lewis was hired

  2. Caldwell, Childress, Fisher, and McCoy have all won more playoff games than Marvin (loser) Lewis. Wow

  9. “39 coaches and counting have won a playoff game since Marvin Lewis was hired”

    I’m by no means a Marvin Lewis fan, I don’t understand why the Brown family continuously rewards mediocrity? BUT…! I have to say, that PFT is cold blooded with them headlines,smh…

  12. Ever since the word came down that Lewis was going to be back I have read/seen so many stories here and elsewhere talking about how terrible the Bengals were before he got there. Okay, they were terrible before he got there, we get it. But you know what…? They’ve been terrible WITH him there too!

    No idea how he keeps this job. Dude should have been shown the door about 4 years ago now.

  14. As a Bengals fan that supported Lewis far longer than most I’m very, VERY disappointed, but not surprised Lewis, is coming back. It’s not that Lewis is a loser it’s that he’s not a winner. His clock management, lack of sense of urgency, repeated issues of discipline, his continued insistence year after year after year that the Steelers games are “just another game” etc etc all point to the fact that he just doesn’t have the fire needed to win at the NFL level.

    Nice guy, smart man, just not enough passion to take a team to the next level.

  15. The Bungles are an organization that seems content having a regular season marginal winner without ever having any hope of winning a playoff game.

    Or, they are content with the Warden being in control of the prison farm team.

  19. sbdt says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:05 pm
    Counterpoint to the “Keeping Marvin Lewis Makes Sense” article from earlier this morning
    ————
    Obviously you didn’t read it.

    “So why does Lewis have such job security, given that many of the coaches listed above have been fired? In large part because an 0-7 playoff record is an improvement from the state of the Bengals before Lewis arrived. When Lewis was hired in 2003, the Bengals hadn’t even been to the playoffs since 1990. An 0-7 playoff record isn’t great, but it’s better than 0-0.”

  20. Devils advocate here but I’m not sure any coach could win a playoff game with the Bengals. The Brown family is extremely cheap, underpaying coaches and allowing their good players to walk away. All of the front office people are family members and there are only four people in the scouting department. It’s the worst head coaching position in the league.

  21. Even Chuck Pagano with the try to throw, run one yard, try to throw again, and punt strategy won playoff games. Let that sink for one moment

  23. heelstrojans28 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    11 of 44 potential playoff winning coaches mentioned are named Mike …
    _____________________________________

    Maybe he should go by “Mike” Lewis?

  26. Fans have a right to be upset about that. The ultimate goal is to get to the Super Bowl, but at least get to the playoffs and win every now and then… They’re not playing for participation trophies. But with the logic from that last paragraph, I expect the Bengals to raise a banner next year that says, “Went to Playoffs a Few Times after 2003”

  28. Stinking on rye for a decade or so before he got there does not excuse lack of results for 15 years. You can prefer to keep him or not keep him, but to point to “before Marvin” is idiotic. “Before Marvin” they were also in two Super Bowls. The question isn’t about “before” anything, it’s about now and the future.

  29. If you still think Marvin Lewis should be coach, you obviously dont watch the game called Pro Football

  31. JIM CALDWELL won a playoff game!!! We’re afraid of the grass not being greener, when Jim Caldwell has won a playoff game and Marvin Lewis hasn’t? JIM CALDWELL!

  32. Just off the top, one loss was when Palmer got his leg Kimo’d, another Dalton as a rookie in Houston and again the next year in Houston. The only one where Marvin was culpable was the Burfict/Pacman meltdown and before that the Jeremy Hill fumble (Hill notorious fumbler and either he shouldn’t have gotten the carry or at least had the coach stress ball security for “one last play”).

  34. heelstrojans28 says:

    11 of 44 potential playoff winning coaches mentioned are named Mike
    ———————————————————————————–
    do we need a new Rooney rule? You have to interview someone not named Mike before you can interview a Mike?

  38. How many owners have had a team win a playoff game since Marvelous Marvin was hired?

    As someone running for President once said, the fish rots from the head.

  40. nflyoda says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:24 pm
    Devils advocate here but I’m not sure any coach could win a playoff game with the Bengals. The Brown family is extremely cheap, underpaying coaches and allowing their good players to walk away. All of the front office people are family members and there are only four people in the scouting department. It’s the worst head coaching position in the league.

    18 4 Rate This

    —————-

    Do not agree all the way. Cheap, yes, but also he didn’t capitalize on his good drafts. As a Pats fan, NE and Cincy had the best draft yields from 2010-2014 in the conference.

    The problem is Brown is cheap and didn’t pay his guys ahead of time.

    For example, he should have dealt either Jones or Sanu prior to their FA status. He did neither and lost both.

    He also succumbed to the Joe Flacco contract that dumb Ozzie saddled almost the entire league with in 2013, where he was forced to pay Dalton the 20 mil, where he could have dealt Dalton instead and promoted McCarron.

    It’s just poor planning by Mike Brown.

  41. The problem is that unlike many owners that have NFL teams as a hobby, this is the Brown’s family business. As such his only measure of success is making a profit. The reason you hear so many stories about how cheap Mike Brown is….well, it’s because they are true. Family members are hired throughout the organization, qualified or not. They refuse to use free agency which would be okay if they kept the good players you draft, however they don’t.(Zeitler, Whitworth, etc.) Marvin is cheap and a known commodity. Just what Mikey likes….

