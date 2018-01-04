Albert Wilson questionable, Rakeem Nunez-Roches doubtful for Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs handed in their final injury report before Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Titans and no one has been ruled out for the game.

There are some injury issues, however. Wide receiver Albert Wilson is listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury. Wilson, who is second among Chiefs wide receivers with 42 catches, has been trending in the right direction this week as he’s gone from not practicing on Tuesday to limited on Wednesday and full participation on Thursday.

Defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches hasn’t been on the same upward trajectory. He missed practice all week and is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury.

Defensive end Jarvis Jenkins and linebacker Tamba Hali are both listed as questionable with knee injuries. Jenkins was a full participant in practice Thursday while Hali has been limited all week.