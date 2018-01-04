Arden Key entering 2018 NFL Draft

Getty Images

The list of early entries for the 2018 NFL Draft continues to grow in the first days of the new year and an edge rushing prospect threw his hat into the ring on Thursday.

LSU defensive end/outside linebacker Arden Key announced that he will forego his remaining eligibility in Baton Rouge to move into the professional ranks.

Key had a huge season for the Tigers in 2016 with 11 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles, but injuries limited him to eight games during the 2017 season. He also put on a fair amount of weight before the 2017 season, which saw him record four sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.

Both the injuries and Key’s weight will be of interest to teams as they go through the pre-draft workouts and interviews. Unless serious red flags emerge, the pass rushing ability he flashed over the course of his collegiate career will still likely have him off the board in the early stages of the draft.