Bears finish interview with George Edwards

Getty Images

The Bears confirmed they completed an interview with Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards on Thursday in Minnesota. He became the second candidate to meet with General Manager Ryan Pace as the Bears seek to replace John Fox.

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio interviewed Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Edwards, 50, has coached for 28 seasons, including 20 in the NFL. He has served as defensive coordinator with Washington (2003), Buffalo (2010-11) and Minnesota (2014-17).

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer calls the defensive plays, but Zimmer recently said Edwards “does everything other than call the game on Sunday.”