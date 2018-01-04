Bengals interviewing Teryl Austin for defensive coordinator job

Getty Images

Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who interviewed for Detroit’s head coaching job this week, will interview for Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator position Friday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Austin joined Jim Caldwell in Detroit in 2014. He became a hot head coaching candidate after the Lions finished second in total defense and third in points allowed his first season there.

He has interviewed with nine different teams for head coaching positions the past three years, but the Lions were the only team to interview him this offseason. He is a long shot for that job.

Thus, Austin, 52, appears to readying Plan B.

The Bengals are seeking a replacement for Paul Guenther, who is expected to join Jon Gruden as defensive coordinator in Oakland.