Bills, Jags launch social-media battle over unsold tickets

The game doesn’t start for three days, but the game within the game about the tickets to the game has already begun.

The Jaguars announced on Wednesday night that a “limited amount of unused tickets will go on sale to the general public tomorrow at 3 p.m.,” and that the tickets include “unused inventory from groups like the NFL, Bills, player families, and internal holds.”

The Bills have responded.

“Wait, wait, wait,” the Bills responded on Thursday via Twitter. “Unused tickets from the Bills? Fake news. We didn’t return any tickets. In fact, the next time you need help with a sellout, we’ll take more.”

The game itself hopefully will be more interesting. But this social-media back-and-forth will hold us over until Sunday, especially given the chance it will escalate.