Browns’ Corey Coleman sued over previously dismissed assault charge

Despite a lawsuit against him being dismissed for lack of evidence in August, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman is being sued over an alleged assault in Coleman’s apartment building.

According to Cory Shaffer of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, Adam Sapp filed the lawsuit against Coleman, his half-brother, Jonathan, Jared Floyd and other unnamed assailants last Friday for an incident that left Sapp bloodied and unconscious in a parking garage.

The suit seeks $25,000 for medical costs and punitive damages against the defendants.

Corey was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in August as prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence to charge him with a crime.

Floyd pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault while Jonathan had a mistrial declared in his case in November due to a hung jury. Hie new trial begins in February.