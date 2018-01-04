Chandler Jones named NFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones has earned his money this year, and earned some recognition down the stretch.

Jones was named NFC defensive player of the month for December, paying dividends on the five-year, $82.5 million deal he signed in the spring.

Jones had five sacks, eight tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits and a forced fumble, capping an impressive year.

Jones broke a Cardinals franchise record and led the league with 17 sacks this year. Two of them came against the Seahawks in the finale, allowing him to break Simeon Rice’s old Cardinals record of 16.5.