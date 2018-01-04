Chandler Jones named NFC defensive player of the month

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 4, 2018, 11:23 AM EST
Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones has earned his money this year, and earned some recognition down the stretch.

Jones was named NFC defensive player of the month for December, paying dividends on the five-year, $82.5 million deal he signed in the spring.

Jones had five sacks, eight tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits and a forced fumble, capping an impressive year.

Jones broke a Cardinals franchise record and led the league with 17 sacks this year. Two of them came against the Seahawks in the finale, allowing him to break Simeon Rice’s old Cardinals record of 16.5.

 

 

9 responses to “Chandler Jones named NFC defensive player of the month

  1. One of the rare times when a player doesn’t fit in with the Patriots but excels with another team. He was always an edge rusher in NE, maybe OLB is his more natural position.

    Jones fit in just fine in NE. The problem was they couldn’t sign him, Jamie Collins AND Hightower long-term deals.

  6. mrkbuilders says:
    January 4, 2018 at 11:25 am
    I thought Jones fit just fine with the Pats. I think Belichick liked Jones, in spite of his freak out after probably smoking spice, but BB just did not value Jones at $16 million+ a year two years ago. Maybe BB would today, but the cap has gone up.

  7. mrkbuilders says:
    January 4, 2018 at 11:25 am
    Wow. Not the right analysis.

    Jones would have been fine to keep as a great all round player, but overpaying him at 14 mil per for just a guy who collects sacks and disappears against better competition, especially in the postseason, is not good ROI.

    It’s not like Jones was at the end of his career, and BB walked from him.

    They don’t see Jones as a 14 mil per year a year player.

    Case in point: Trey Flowers is emerging into the more pure player at DE/DT and 3-4 OLB roles.

    And, NE just won a SB by clearing out what Jones would have been due 8-10 mil per, as Pats fans sit back and watch Thuney at Guard and Malcom Mitchell (could help bring another SB to NE), with cap health and a far better D than what Arizona has moving forward.

    If no cap, BB could have simply kept Jones, but he’s overrated for what BB would want from a 14 mil per year player. The position is more about rushing the passer and collecting garbage sacks that have no real impact within the game.

    BB is a victim of his own brilliant drafting and development of these players, but isn’t dumb enough to overpay, destroying his leverage and cap poistion.

    Keim erred in the idea that he gave up a 2nd AND was never in the Garoppolo sweepstakes with Chicago. Now, they’re rebuilding with no QB.

    FAIL

  9. boido says:
    January 4, 2018 at 11:34 am
    They misspelled “Harrison Smith”.

    LOL

    Agreed. I have a Vikes buddy, two actually, who both asked how he didn’t make the Pro Bowl. Agreed.

    I am a big Smith guy, too. And, he wears Paul Krause’s old number 22!

