Davante Adams agrees with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Veteran depth is critical

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2018, 10:58 AM EST
Getty Images

Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix recently said that the team’s draft-and-develop approach can create issues if/when key starters are injured and unproven players are expected to step up. Packers receiver Davante Adams agrees with that assessment.

“I mean, it’s a clear thing,” Adams said in an interview that debuted on Wednesday’s PFT PM podcast and aired on Thursday’s PFT Live. “You see it around the league. The more veteran, I don’t want to say backups, but when you have your two-deep [depth chart]. You start looking into your depth and the more veteran guys you have available the better off you can be. Not taking anything away from the Packers and how they draft and develop or anything like that because we have a very good team and we have some solid depth as well. But having those veteran guys that have seen it before and they’ve been out there for a little while definitely gives you a better chance to win the game.”

Although Adams meshed well with quarterback Brett Hundley after starter Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone, the team wasn’t the same without one of the best quarterbacks in league history. So how far would the Packers have gone if Rodgers hadn’t been injured?

“I think you know the answer to that,” Adams said. “I think I do and the rest of the world as well. It would’ve been a completely different season. It kind of threw us off a little bit. Wasn’t expecting anything like that to happen to our leader, you know, one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game. So when that happens it takes a toll on your team. Makes you have to adjust really quick and you know we didn’t adjust quite as quick as we wanted which put us in a tough position and led to a whole, ‘Run the Table, Part Two.’ Obviously [we] couldn’t get that done and I had to leave that game [against the Panthers], that was a crucial game for us. So it’s a sad thing but it’s definitely not something that’ll stop us from moving forward in 2018.”

In 2018, the Packers will have Rodgers and Adams and plenty of other great players back. Which will once again make them favorites to play deep into January. As long as their key players are healthy, since the veteran depth probably won’t be there if key players get injured, again.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Davante Adams agrees with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Veteran depth is critical

  1. But did Hundley do a good job? I thought thats what the Packers were saying. And if its not his fault then what’s that say about the rest of the team? They arent good. Aaron Rodgers is good.

  3. Aaron Rogers is 9-7 (.563) in the post season. Same post season record as Donovan McNabb. Except McNabb never won a Super Bowl like Rogers did back in 2010. Rogers 9-7 record is slightly better than Brett Favre’s 13-11 (.542) post season record. (12-10 post season record as a Packer.)

    In Packerland Bart Starr would still reign supreme with a 9-1 post season record while winning 5 NFL championships.

  4. So the guy taking an inordinate amount of the cap, considering his position, is blabbering about needing depth? Got it.

  5. I’m positive that Ha-Ha Clinton Dix and Davante Adams will both eventually be highly successful GM’s for years and years after they retire from their obvious Hall of Fame careers on the field….. LOL.

  6. Honestly. If your defense is giving up 35 points a game it doesnt matter who your QB is. Unless its Aaron Rodgers…

    Brett Hundley might not have been a super star, but the NFL has seen worse. Its hard to win when you need to score every drive.

  7. “In 2018, the Packers will have Rodgers and Adams and plenty of other great players back. Which will once again make them favorites to play deep into January. As long as their key players are healthy, since the veteran depth probably won’t be there if key players get injured, again.”

    I completely agree with the first sentence of your last paragraph, Mike. Not so much the second one. Look, the defense has been reliably atrocious since 2011, with the exception of the last half of 2014. And even then, it was average.

    Here’s the thing though: Capers is gone. Thompson is no longer in charge of the roster. We DON’T know at this point what choices the Packers are going to make in personnel and coaching. It’s even possible that they could be players in free agency in early March.

    The team DOES have good pieces. Starting with the best QB on the planet. Then Adams, good RBs, a stellar left side of the OL and good options on the right side. A solid and ascending DL and ILB positions, and talent at CB in King/Randall. HHCD has talent too, he just chose not to use it this year. I think we can fully expect a 10 win or better Packers team next year who does play deep into January. I think it’s quite possible they’ll be a legitimate super bowl threat if the can find a lead dog pass rusher and some depth at CB as well.

  8. “Aaron Rogers is 9-7 (.563) in the post season.”

    Look at some of those losses. Defense gave up 44 to Atlanta in 2017. 45 to the Niners in 2013. 37 to the Giants in 2012. 51 to Arizona in 2010. You’re putting thoses losses on Rodgers?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!