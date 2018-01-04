Delanie Walker wants Marcus Mariota to know when to “overcome coaching”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2018
The 2017 season wasn’t the step forward for Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota that the team may have been hoping to see, but he came up with a good performance when the team needed it most in Week 17.

Mariota led the team to a 15-10 win over the Jaguars that booked them a spot in the playoffs and did it with the help of a season-high 60 rushing yards, including a handful of key runs while the team was running out the clock in the fourth quarter. Tight end Delanie Walker would like to see more of that from Mariota against the Chiefs on Saturday, even if it means ignoring what the team’s coaches might have wanted on a particular play.

Walker noted that plays are drawn with straight lines and that defenses don’t let players run in straight lines, so it is up to players to “figure out how to make that line straight without running it straight.”

“Sometimes you’ve got to play backyard football,” Walker said, via the Tennessean. “Sometimes you’ve got to overcome coaching. And I think that’s what makes some players great, when they know how to do that. … Marcus, basically, a play was broken. He made a play on his own. He didn’t find nobody else, so he took off running, and that’s basically what he did.”

“Overcome coaching” doesn’t sound like the sort of advice that coaches would love to hear, but Mike Mularkey didn’t quarrel with it. He said the team is “at that point right now when every man needs to do whatever he can” to get a win and that he thinks Mariota’s Week 17 game gave the quarterback more confidence about his ability to do that. A repeat on Saturday could give the Titans an opportunity to continue their season a little longer.

  2. This is a trap game for KC. There is no reason they should lose, which means they probably will.

  5. I still don’t get why people have hyped him up so much. Every QB has their good moments, and Mariota has had several bad moments… We’ll just be saying, “maybe next year” for the next several years…

  6. Delanie Walker is 100% correct. This is the trait that Alex Smith lacked. Alex Smith is almost robotic. Whatever the coach programs into him, he does on gameday with no deviation. Mike Singletary said the thing that is holding Alex Smith Back is that he doesn’t have any “maverick” in him. To stray from his coaching and make plays off of instinct.

    Delanie Walker was on that 49er team so he also is seeing that in Mariota and is lending his advice off of experience.

  7. Walker is 100% right here. It’s why Titans fans want Mularkey GONE in spite of the fact we are finally in the playoffs. The Mularkey/offense is predictable. Run, run, pass on 3rd & long. No QB is going to be successful constantly facing 3rd & long. When our running game was working better last year it was more manageable. Mariota is a stud, watch him play & you will see it. But the playcalling has really hampered this offense this year. This team should have 11+ wins. The talent is there, the offensive coaching has been awful.

    That Mariota stiffarm on Barry Church was exactly what Walker is talking about here.

  8. When Mariota plays poorly (90% of the time), it is a nagging injury, when he plays well, he is the next coming. I can’t figure out why the talking heads continue to talk this guy up. He has been highly disappointing.

