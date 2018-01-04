DeMarco Murray out for Saturday

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry felt he had a “soft” performance against the Jaguars in Week 17 and he should have every opportunity to come up with something sharper against the Chiefs in the Wild Card round.

Henry is set to be the lead back again this weekend as the Titans have again ruled DeMarco Murray out with a knee injury. Murray was injured in Week 16 and reportedly suffered a third-degree MCL tear that makes it little surprise that he didn’t practice this week and remains out for a second straight game.

The Titans hope to have their offensive line intact to block for Henry come Saturday, but it’s not certain that will be the case. Left guard Quinton Spain is listed as questionable with a back injury.

Tennessee will be in Kansas City for the first game of the weekend, which gets underway at 4:35 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN.