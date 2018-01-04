Devonta Freeman: I’ve figured out how to stay healthy

Getty Images

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman wasn’t about to let a knee injury keep him out of the team’s wild-card playoff game.

“I feel good,” Freeman said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN. “Because God’s got me. I always was feeling good. . . . In the NFL, you get banged up sometimes. You just have to try and figure out a way to get healthy [and] stay healthy, and I figured it out.”

The knee issue kept him out of Tuesday’s practice, and the Falcons listed him as limited Wednesday and Thursday. But Freeman was not listed on the status report and will play against the Rams.

Freeman initially showed up on the injury report with the knee issue in Week 9 against Dallas but started that game, leaving early in the first quarter with a head injury. Freeman missed the next two games after the concussion diagnosis.

Freeman led the Falcons with 196 carries for 865 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He added 317 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. Backup Tevin Coleman had 156 carries for 628 yards and five touchdowns, adding 299 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.