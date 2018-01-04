Devonta Freeman off Falcons injury report

Getty Images

The Falcons have a clean injury report heading into Saturday night’s Wild Card game against the Rams.

Coach Dan Quinn said on Thursday that no members of the team will be given injury designations on their final injury report of the week. That means they expect everyone on the active roster to be healthy enough to play.

That includes running back Devonta Freeman, who did not practice Tuesday and was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury. Quinn said that Freeman had “no limitations at all” during the team’s final practice session before heading to Los Angeles for the game.

Based on the reports from practice the last couple of days, it looks like the Rams should also be in good shape on the injury front heading into the first NFC playoff game of the season.