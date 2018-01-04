Dolphins hire Jeremiah Washburn as OL coach

Getty Images

The Dolphins didn’t need long to hire an offensive line coach. They knew exactly who they wanted when the Bears released their coaches from their contracts.

Miami reunited with Jeremiah Washburn, hiring him a year after he left to go to Chicago, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Washburn served as the assistant offensive line coach to Chris Foerster in Miami in 2016 before leaving for the promotion with the Bears. But Foerster was fired in the middle of the 2017 season after a video surfaced of him snorting cocaine in his office.

Senior offensive assistant Dave DeGuglielmo, hired when the Dolphins fired Foerster, will not return, via Salguero.

Washburn has spent 16 seasons coaching in the NFL, having worked for the Panthers, Lions and Ravens, too.