Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin will play in the Pro Bowl after Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald withdrew with an injury, the NFL announced Thursday.

Baldwin initially was selected an alternate for the game.

It marks the second consecutive all-star appearance for Baldwin.

He made 75 receptions for 991 yards and eight touchdowns this seasons, and over the past three seasons, Baldwin has 247 catches for 3,188 yards and 29 touchdowns.