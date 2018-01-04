Drew Brees: Preparation for playoffs is no different

Getty Images

There was a time when going to the playoffs was a regular occurrence for the Saints and quarterback Drew Brees, but Sunday’s game will be their first in the postseason since 2013.

On Wednesday, quarterback Drew Brees was asked if that absence or his fast-approaching 39th birthday had changed the level of urgency he feels heading into the matchup with the Panthers.

“I approach every game the same way,” Brees said. “I prepare like every game could be our last or it’s a playoff game or I have something to prove, that I’ve got an edge. So it’s not like ‘oh the playoffs are here so let’s ramp it up. Things are a little more important. It’s always important, so for me the preparation is no different.”

This Saints team has very few other faces left from the team’s previous playoff runs, so Brees doesn’t have a lot of company when it comes to postseason seasoning. Facing a familiar opponent in the Panthers, who they’ve already beaten twice this season, may help keep the moment from being too big for the newcomers either.