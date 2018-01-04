Eliot Wolf interviewing for Packers G.M. job Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2018, 9:53 AM EST
Getty Images

The Packers have options on hand if they want to replace General Manager Ted Thompson from inside the organization and one of them will formally interview for the position on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that director of football operations Eliot Wolf will interview for the job. Vice president of football administration Russ Ball and director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst are also candidates to follow Thompson with many feeling that Ball will wind up with the job.

Wolf has spent the last 14 years with the Packers, but had ties to the organization before officially getting hired. Wolf’s father Ron was the General Manager in Green Bay from 1991-2001 and built a team that won the franchise’s first Super Bowl since the Vince Lombardi days.

The younger Wolf has been a popular G.M. candidate around the league in recent years and his departure could be more likely in the future if the Packers opt against bumping him up this year.

14 responses to “Eliot Wolf interviewing for Packers G.M. job Thursday

  2. If I were hiring a personnel guy, I would ask all the prospects to bring me all the scouting reports they’ve written over the years. But that would make it too simple.

  3. Wolf may be just the person for the job, but it must not be because of birthright.

    If it were me, I would look outside the organization. A new and fresh outlook is needed in GB and not some Ted Thompson “disciple” who will mimic his Neanderthal thinking.

  5. This is my first choice. A youngblood instead of some retread. If he demonstrates traits of his father and of Ted……..I’m good.

  8. Oh great. More in-house hiring. More of the same boy’s. These are some dark days for pack nation. Go pack.
    Yeah, why would anyone hire from within the Packers organization? It’s not like we’ve been one of the most successful franchises in the NFL for 20+ years. Maybe we should mine your team’s front office for talent, given how many SB rings and playoff wins they have.

  9. So they’re just rearranging titles at the green bay country club, eh?
    Good call.

    He may make free agent signings, but its the rounds 3-7 that are crucial in their next three drafts to get this thing corrected and turned around. We’ll see how good he is…

  10. My Vikings wanted him but the Pack kept paying him to stay with them. If he gets the jobs, pack will reclaim the north from us. skol.
    numba1wiscosportsfan says:
    January 4, 2018 at 9:58 am
    Oh great. More in-house hiring. More of the same boy’s. These are some dark days for pack nation. Go pack.

  11. Purple: I think he’s good, but if he wasn’t Ron Wolfe’s kid I don’t think he’d be in the running. He’s the fan favorite, because they think he will be his father.
    Everybody is different and this is a different era then when his dad was GM.

    My worry is they will hire the administrator and all the head scouts will bail.

    Time will tell.

  13. Eliot has been writing scouting reports since he was 10 years old .. his pops started him off early. He received several promotions in Green Bay, so they must value his work highly. I think he will lose out of Ball, but wouldn’t be surprised to see him claim the throne a few more years down the road. Ball is no spring chicken at 57, and Wolf has many years ahead of him .. just 35 years old.

  14. Ron Wolf was not that good in the Cap Era. Nice job with the Raiders in the 70s and at the dawn of the Cap Era with GB, but late 90s./early/mid 2000s, left a lot to be desired.

    He looks super smug, too.

