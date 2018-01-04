Eliot Wolf interviewing for Packers G.M. job Thursday

Getty Images

The Packers have options on hand if they want to replace General Manager Ted Thompson from inside the organization and one of them will formally interview for the position on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that director of football operations Eliot Wolf will interview for the job. Vice president of football administration Russ Ball and director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst are also candidates to follow Thompson with many feeling that Ball will wind up with the job.

Wolf has spent the last 14 years with the Packers, but had ties to the organization before officially getting hired. Wolf’s father Ron was the General Manager in Green Bay from 1991-2001 and built a team that won the franchise’s first Super Bowl since the Vince Lombardi days.

The younger Wolf has been a popular G.M. candidate around the league in recent years and his departure could be more likely in the future if the Packers opt against bumping him up this year.