Fritz Pollard Alliance: Raiders complied with Rooney Rule

The Raiders are free to hire Jon Gruden, having complied with the Rooney Rule.

John Wooten, the chairman of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, said the league confirmed the Raiders have interviewed two minority candidates for the job. Raiders tight ends coach Bobby Johnson was one of those interviewed, Adam Caplan reports.

Wooten said he is satisfied the Raiders followed league rules.

“When we first heard Gruden’s name starting to move last week, I sent [Raiders General Manager] Reggie [McKenzie] a text saying, ‘Don’t forget the Rooney Rule,'” Wooten told PFT. “He sent me back a text a couple of days later saying, ‘Yes sir, we’ve done that. We’ve interviewed two minority candidates.’

“What everybody seems to be up in the air about is he didn’t list who they were. Well, he doesn’t have to list to us who they were. It has to be confirmed by the league. The league confirmed he did it, and that’s that.”