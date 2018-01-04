Harrison Butker named AFC special teams player of month

Getty Images

Harrison Butker wasn’t around for the start of the Chiefs season.

But he finished it with style.

Butker was named AFC special teams player of the month for December, after hitting 15-of-18 field goals in the final five games.

Signed as an injury replacement for Cairo Santos, Butker has had an impressive rookie year. In just 13 games, he’s hit 38-of-42 field goals and tied for fourth in the league in scoring.

He was initially a seventh-round pick of the Panthers, who kept him to start the year despite using veteran Graham Gano. When they cut Butker a week into the season, the Chiefs were happy to bring him in.