Harrison Phillips declares for draft

Getty Images

Stanford defensive tackle Harrison Phillips missed all but one game of the 2015 season with a knee injury, which left open the possibility of returning to school for the 2018 season but he won’t be going that route.

Phillips announced on Thursday that he will enter this year’s NFL Draft. He joins tight end Dalton Schultz as early entries out of Palo Alto this season.

Phillips racked up 95 tackles for the Cardinal during the 2017 season and he made a healthy number of them behind the line of scrimmage. He had 14.5 tackles for loss after posting 10 of them during the 2016 season and also recorded 16.5 sacks during his 31 appearances on the collegiate level.

That productivity caught the eyes of scouts and positive reviews in the pre-draft process should put Phillips in contention to come off the board at some point in the first couple of days of the draft.