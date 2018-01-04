Jaguars donate 1,000 playoff tickets to refugees and displaced Puerto Ricans

Getty Images

The Jaguars haven’t hosted a playoff game since 1999, and they’re going to share the experience this weekend with some who have lived through much worse.

Owner Shad Khan has donated 1,000 tickets to Sunday’s game against the Bills to refugees who’ve settled in the Jacksonville area and residents of Puerto Rico who were displaced by Hurricane Maria.

The team’s foundation is also providing transportation and souvenirs and the team is providing food and beverage vouchers to use during the game.

“The Jaguars’ first home playoff appearance in very long time is an event that should be shared with as many people as possible, across all spectrums, who call Jacksonville their home,” Khan said in a release. “Whether it’s a home game in August or January, it’s important for the Jaguars to consistently be good citizens and do the right thing for our community. Hopefully the experience on Sunday will give our guests a well-deserved break from what can be severe challenges in their daily lives, and if we can give them a victory on the field, it will make for a perfect day.”

The Jaguars are also providing 1,500 $20 tickets to local servicemen through their partnership with the USO.