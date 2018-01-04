Jaguars expecting Marqise Lee to play vs. Bills on Sunday

Getty Images

The Jaguars are expecting to be in better shape at wide receiver for the playoffs than they were at the end of the regular season.

Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee is expected to play on Sunday against the Bills, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Lee missed practice on Wednesday as he continues to recover from an injured ankle.

Despite hurting his ankle in Week 15 and missing the rest of the season, Lee was the Jaguars’ leading receiver with 56 catches in 2017, so getting him back on the field would be a big plus for Jacksonville.

Rookie Keelan Cole emerged as the Jaguars’ top receiver after Lee went down, and the Jaguars will hope to have Lee and Cole, as well as Dede Westbrook and Allen Hurns, all available to quarterback Blake Bortles against the Bills.