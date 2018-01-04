Jordan Poyer named AFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Bills made a historic playoff push based on their defense, and safety Jordan Poyer has been in the middle of that.

Thursday, he was rewarded for that, as he was named AFC defensive player of the month.

In five December games, Poyer had 30 tackles and picked off three passes, including one he returned for a touchdown against the Patriots.

Along with Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde and rookie cornerback Tre’Davious White, they’ve remade the Bills secondary into one of the best in the league.