Josh Norman saw a lack of chemistry in Washington

Getty Images

Washington cornerback Josh Norman tried to be a good host, and build some camaraderie.

But somewhere along the way during a 7-9 season, his teammates lost interest.

Norman voiced some concerns about team chemistry to Kimberley Martin of the Washington Post, saying that disinterest in his off-field get-togethers might have been an indicator of some on-field problems. He would open his home for guys to hang out and get to know each other, and schedule other outings. But at a certain point in the season, some players just stopped showing up.

“That’s the frustrating part about it,” Norman said. “Because if everybody’s all in on something, then you be all in. But if you’re not, then let us know. If you want to do something different, then we can do that. We can do it in however way you feel — but we will be together. We will do things together.”

While card games and movie nights might not make the biggest difference, Norman saw a correlation between declining attendance and the problems that cropped up as the year went along. He wasn’t the only one to mention the intangibles, as opposed to all the tangible problems they had.

Norman mentioned the Week Eight loss to Dallas as a turning point

“I just think we just weren’t together,” Norman said. “That Cowboy game, it was like a real big thing for us.”

Of course, injuries to the front seven might have been a bigger issue for Washington, as lineups were a week-to-week guessing game. But declining results and declining attendance are connected in Norman’s mind.