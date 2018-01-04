Josh Rosen opts for Athletes First

Getty Images

Don’t worry, we won’t be writing up a blurb every time a draft prospect hires an agent. For the big names in the 2018 draft pool, however, it’s worth a mention.

Former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, who announced earlier this week that he’ll leave school for the NFL, has hired Ryan Williams of Athletes First, according to Liz Mullen of SportsBusiness Daily. The firm founded by David Dunn apparently will be handling Rosen’s football contract and his marketing deals.

USC quarterback Sam Darnold has yet to hire an agent, according to the Los Angeles Times. He also apparently didn’t hire a video producer for the social-media announcement that he’s entering the draft. The clip has all the charm and humanity of a hostage video, which actually would make plenty of sense if he’s drafted by the Browns.