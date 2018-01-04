Kareem Hunt named NFL offensive rookie of the month

Getty Images

The Chiefs woke up from a midseason slumber, and they can thank a guy who’s not used to playing so many games in a year.

Running back Kareem Hunt was named NFL offensive rookie of the month for December, the second time he won the award this year (along with September).

Hunt was instrumental to Kansas City’s four-game winning streak to end the season, which helped them clinch the AFC West after they lost four straight.

Hunt rushed for 437 yards and four touchdowns, and his 548 yards from scrimmage were fifth-most among all players in the league.

That would be impressive anyway, but he only carried once in the finale, saving his legs for this week’s wild card round game against the Titans.