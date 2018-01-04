LeSean McCoy out of walking boot, not making any promises

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy is listed as a non-participant in practice again on Thursday, but there are some signs of progress with his injured ankle.

McCoy is out of the walking boot he was wearing as a preventative measure and said he’s able to walk around without feeling any pain. That’s not the same as being able to play on it, however, and that’s why McCoy said he does “not want to make any promises” about his status for Sunday’s game in Jacksonville.

“I want to be able to cut well enough to where I don’t have a lot of pain cutting,” McCoy said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “I just want to be close, or the best as far as 100 percent as I can get. The type of game like this, you got to lay it all on the line. If I can’t get 100 percent, as long as I’m out there, and I can work effective enough, I’ll do it. We’ll just see.”

Friday will bring an official injury designation for the game and a questionable tag will almost certainly be the best-case scenario for the Bills running back.