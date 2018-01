Getty Images

For the second year in a row, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell was named AFC offensive player of the month for December.

Bell earned the award this year for an impressive stretch of four games, which saw him carry 69 times for 310 yards and four touchdowns, along with adding 24 receptions for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

He didn’t play last week against the Browns, resting up for the postseason.

Now they just have to keep him healthy through the playoffs, unlike last year.