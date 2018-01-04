Le’Veon Bell wants Steelers to have “no excuses” this year

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2018, 9:25 AM EST
Getty Images

The Steelers and Patriots have to wait another week before they’ll play their first postseason games of this season, so there’s a while to go before we’ll know if the two teams will be matching up in a repeat of last year’s AFC title game.

If they do both win next weekend and advance, there will be a lot of discussion about last year’s 36-17 Patriots win and the groin injury that kept running back Le'Veon Bell out of most of it. Bell says that leaves him feeling like the team never “finished what we kind of started” and he feels like the same thing happened in this year’s regular season meeting between the teams because of the calf injury to wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The Steelers hope to have Brown back next weekend and Bell said Wednesday that he hopes that there’s no reprise of either issue as the postseason plays out.

“We want to feel like we’re going in full power, full strength for the playoffs and if we lose, then we’ll be like ‘OK, we lost at full strength, there’s nothing we can say about it. There’s no more excuses now,'” Bell said, via ESPN.com. “We’ve got to get back there, get there and win games and if guys beat us the way we are, then so be it.”

The Steelers will be missing one significant piece in linebacker Ryan Shazier, but the bye week should help Brown and anyone else dealing with less severe injuries get ready for the divisional round. That would present as close to the scenario that Bell is asking for as possible for the push for a better finish this time around.

Permalink 32 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

32 responses to “Le’Veon Bell wants Steelers to have “no excuses” this year

  1. ” and the groin injury that kept running back Le’Veon Bell out of most of it”

    Groin injury? Bell sat out because he got smacked in the mouth early and didn’t want to play…

  2. Don’t recall the Patriots ever making a big deal about missing people.

    Attrition is part of the game, you play with who you have.

  5. Only losers make excuses for your failed years past.

    If the Patriots fail to win the Super Bowl, you will not hear ONE PERSON say how Edelman was gone the entire season! Not one!

  6. .
    If the home favorites, Jaguars and Chiefs, win their wild card games this weekend, it will set up a scenario whereas the #3 and #4 seeds have already delivered home beatdowns to #1 and #2.
    .

  7. All teams have injuries. Last year patriots did not have gronk and others. Shazier not playing is an excuse teed up. Dont hear anywhere that Hightower has been out for the season for Patriots.
    Never has there been a game where everyone is healthy. Plus both teams will have to show up against whomever they play first.

  8. The Squealers act like they’re the only team with injuries. Well last year they smoked you once, and beat you twice without Gronk. This year they beat you without seven starters out injured. Maybe if you stopped looking at excuses, you could win. But losers always use an excuse.

  9. So, Lev, when the Patriots crush your Super Bowl dreams againthis year, will you just say, •They own is. They are our Daddy”,instead of the ridiculousness from last year, “We would have won, if not for my groin”. What is post-season without Steeler excuse making…?

  11. The next time the Steelers adopt a no excuses attitude will be the first time. Between Coach Trip, Under the Bus Ben, and the rest of those whiners, all we ever hear is drama. Put on the pads, and try not to lose before the big game.

  14. no excuses for whoever the Steelers play but it would have been nice to have home field simialar to what NE seems to get every year. The Steelers earned the right to play at home this year and was stripped of that by the refs and and a dumb rule.

  15. LOL

    They just can’t stop. They just can’t. My goodness.

    Does NE make excuses when they’re not “full strength”? No.

    We all know they brought B Squads into the 2013 and 2015 title games, but the players never made excuses.

    Last year, they won a SB without Gronk available, amongst others.

    This year? No starting RT, no Edelman, no Hightower, Nink retired and no McClellin (a key piece last year in a big dime sort of role).

    IN fact, NE hasn’t even been fully healthy all year, UNTIL NOW.

    Regardless of Bell’s hammy last year, NE was ready to slap the daylights out of Pitt. And, I would argue his injury actually WORKED AGAINST NE, as DeAngelo Williams’s shiftier running style forced NE to adjust to a different gameplan.

  17. Great because as a Patriots fan I’m sick of hearing the excuses each and every time they play.

    May the best man win. If it happens to be Pitt on that given day then you earned it and I’ll tip my hat in your general direction.

  18. The Steelers have 6 Superbowls. As a fan I am happy with the history of Pitt! I watch how long teams like Buffalo and how long they have been out of the play offs and I am appreciative!

  20. The Steelers are kind of disregarding their divisional opponent and already worried about the AFC Championship game. That would never happen in Foxboro. Kind of why you are who you are and the Patriots are who they are.

  22. Every team has injuries, including the Patriots so please spare me the whining. The Patriots won a Super Bowl last year without Gronk and are without Edelman, Hightower, Cannon, Bennett, McClellin, Mitchell, Vince Valentine and their top draft pick Derek Rivers who was supposed to be an impact pass rusher.

  23. Lot of Pats fans constantly talking smack on the Steelers. Can’t you guys just be excited for the best two teams in AFC (in the NFL really) to meet with for their day with destiny? I know I am.

    When Tomlin said “part 1” in his interview that the media went insane with, everyone knew deep down that 1 – he wasn’t kidding and 2 – this is probably (cant say definitely) going to happen.

    All the nonsense that goes down from now until then is just a bunch of noise that I personally do not care about. The Steelers have been an absolute circus all season with off the field nonsense, but they are winning so what does it really matter?

    Pats fans – pipe down for once and go to the grocery store or something and load up on food before you get snowed in.

    May the best team win, I CANT wait.

  24. Patriots/Steelers has to be one of the biggest rivalries at present. At least, one would think so after reading some of the constant back and for yammering between people who post about them on this site.

  25. factschecker says:
    January 4, 2018 at 10:01 am
    Great because as a Patriots fan I’m sick of hearing the excuses each and every time they play.

    May the best man win. If it happens to be Pitt on that given day then you earned it and I’ll tip my hat in your general direction.

    5 1 Rate This

    —————-

    Exactly. It’s never been any different, even though trollish fans from other fanbases, act like it is.

    Beat my team on the field, not at the Owners meetings, GM/coaches meetings, or with little Johnnie Whinebaugh or Mike Tomlin heading the competition committee, or working with Roger Goodell at 345 Park Ave, to scheme to find ways to avoid the realization that maybe, MAYBE, you aren’t built well enough to beat the Pats. But, maybe you are?

    So childish and ridiculous at this point. And, entitled. I just had this conversation last night…..A big reason why these teams lose to the Pats is because they have immature, dumb coaches and leadership, which trickles down to the players. The Millennial players are so entitled and so selfish, they get caught away from reading their press clippings, when it really matters which is during the game.

    That in itself is the difference between the Pats and Steelers and yet the Steelers keep thinking the 1970s steel city crap with this tough guy garbage is only relative to Pittsburgh.

    NE is tough, smart, selfless and versatile. Pitt only has the tough guy thing going, but mentally they’re weak.

  26. no excuses for whoever the Steelers play but it would have been nice to have home field simialar to what NE seems to get every year. The Steelers earned the right to play at home this year and was stripped of that by the refs and and a dumb rule.

    ——

    that’s probably the best ‘no excuses’ excuse I’ve seen in a while.

  27. dougchillin says:
    January 4, 2018 at 10:14 am
    Lot of Pats fans constantly talking smack on the Steelers. Can’t you guys just be excited for the best two teams in AFC (in the NFL really) to meet with for their day with destiny? I know I am.

    When Tomlin said “part 1” in his interview that the media went insane with, everyone knew deep down that 1 – he wasn’t kidding and 2 – this is probably (cant say definitely) going to happen.

    All the nonsense that goes down from now until then is just a bunch of noise that I personally do not care about. The Steelers have been an absolute circus all season with off the field nonsense, but they are winning so what does it really matter?

    Pats fans – pipe down for once and go to the grocery store or something and load up on food before you get snowed in.

    May the best team win, I CANT wait.

    0 0 Rate This

    ——————-

    You are a perfect example….Hint: You would need to beat the Jags (most likely) FIRST….Disrespecting the Ravens, the Pats, the Browns, etc, after Tomlin did that stupid, childish interview with Dungy, is why Tomlin is wildly overrated and why you can’t beat the Pats.

    No one in NE would be caught dead publicly saying what Tomlin said. Heck, even Matt Slater had to tell the media it was disrespectful to other teams to have any “16-0” talk, back in Sept. and he is right.

  28. For those of you saying the patsies wouldn’t be saying the same thing…wrong they said it when Gronk was out, and they’d say it without Brady as well seeing as these are the only 2 true players who would rival missing Brown, or Bell. No go get ready for your butt whipping.

  29. 7timechamp says:
    January 4, 2018 at 10:03 am
    The Steelers have 6 Superbowls. As a fan I am happy with the history of Pitt! I watch how long teams like Buffalo and how long they have been out of the play offs and I am appreciative!

    3 6 Rate This

    ————————–

    You’re 2-2 in the Cap Era. I have nothing but respect for the 70s Steelers, but your modern day Steelers are not as great as you think.

    Cowher lost 4 AFC Title games at home, for example. His only SB was a mediocre showing vs a crappy Seattle team coming out of a crap division at a time Favre was throwing INTs all over the field and about to be traded, allowing Seattle to go to the SB itself.

    While a quality organization, it’s really not on NE’s level in the Cap Era.

  30. steelcurtainn says:

    no excuses for whoever the Steelers play but it would have been nice to have home field simialar to what NE seems to get every year. The Steelers earned the right to play at home this year and was stripped of that by the refs and and a dumb rule.
    ———————–
    Except it was the correct call of a perfectly clear common sense rule. If you make a catch while going to the ground you need to hold onto the football after hitting the ground. James clearly did not, still not sure what was controversial about that incomplete pass.

  31. Steelers complaining about injuries? That’s rich. The last time they won the Super Bowl just happened to be the year Tom Brady went on IR in week 1.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!